Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 33,800 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

