Oak Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

