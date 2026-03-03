Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,520 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,588,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,032,000 after buying an additional 386,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,197,000 after buying an additional 1,495,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,581,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,410,000 after acquiring an additional 534,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,936,000 after acquiring an additional 953,824 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Johnson Rice decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

See Also

