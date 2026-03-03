NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 22,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,694,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 527,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 20,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

