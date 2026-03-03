nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,105 shares during the period. nVent Electric comprises about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $176,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 33.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 61.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director owned 46,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,206,072.17. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.53%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

