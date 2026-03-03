Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 49,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 30,219 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.0%

NCLH stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 23,885,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,824,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,505.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,625,000 after buying an additional 6,370,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,207 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,520,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,395 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.