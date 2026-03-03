Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 13th

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 2.3%
NRIM stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.
About Northrim BanCorp
Northrim BanCorp is the bank holding company for Northrim Bank, a community bank headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. The company offers a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury and cash management solutions.
With branches located across Alaska’s major population centers—such as Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau—Northrim serves both urban and rural communities.
