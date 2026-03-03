North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Earnings Results

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 91.78% and a return on equity of 458.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royality Trust Trading Up 11.4%

NRT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Get North European Oil Royality Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royality Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. North European Oil Royality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royality Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in North European Oil Royality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in North European Oil Royality Trust by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded North European Oil Royality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North European Oil Royality Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on North European Oil Royality Trust

About North European Oil Royality Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) is a statutory trust that holds an overriding royalty interest in a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties located in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea. The trust’s sole business is to receive royalty revenues from production activities on its underlying fields and distribute those revenues directly to unitholders. It does not engage in exploration, drilling or field operations.

Under the terms of its governing agreement, the trust is entitled to a fixed percentage of net production revenues, after the deduction of operating and administrative expenses, from a series of established oil and gas fields in the North Sea region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.