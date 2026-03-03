NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. NiSource has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in NiSource by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

