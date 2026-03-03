Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 634.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,591,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,476,000 after buying an additional 596,475 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 165,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez acquired 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 target price on DXC Technology and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DXC Technology Company. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

