Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $118.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Newmont traded as low as $115.88 and last traded at $118.45. 13,954,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 10,140,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.73.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $919,170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after buying an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

