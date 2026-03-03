New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in H2O America $HTO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of H2O America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter worth $1,143,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTO shares. Barclays started coverage on H2O America in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of H2O America to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H2O America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

H2O America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTO opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $57.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

