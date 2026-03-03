New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $226.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.