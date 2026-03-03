Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,604 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the January 29th total of 170,972 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%.

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

