National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $12,716,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 4,726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 977,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 957,273 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Vision by 1,889.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares in the last quarter.

EYE opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

