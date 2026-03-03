National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 330.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $21,991,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 122,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

