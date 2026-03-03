Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) traded down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 244,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 212,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.97, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of diamond properties in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The company holds interests in Gahcho Kue Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories as a joint venture partner with De Beers Canada. Its other projects include the Kennady North which covers a portion of the southeastern Slave Geological Province, an Archean terrain.

