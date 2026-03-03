Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 599.98 and last traded at GBX 610, with a volume of 162961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,150.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 699.60. The stock has a market cap of £353.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 per share, for a total transaction of £1,859.55. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products. MAB supports its AR firms with proprietary technology and services, including adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

