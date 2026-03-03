Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Releases Earnings Results

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Morgan Advanced Materials’ conference call:

In 2025 group headline revenue fell 3.3% OCC to £1.03bn but the company delivered a resilient headline adjusted operating margin of 9.6% , adjusted EPS of £0.159, free cash flow inflow of £45m and kept the dividend flat.

but the company delivered a resilient headline adjusted operating margin of , adjusted EPS of £0.159, free cash flow inflow of £45m and kept the dividend flat. Guidance for 2026 targets 1–2% organic constant-currency revenue growth with adjusted operating margin returning to around 10% , CapEx ~£50m and a plan to reduce leverage toward the target range.

with adjusted operating margin returning to around , CapEx ~£50m and a plan to reduce leverage toward the target range. Management is accelerating its transformation programs—procurement, site turnarounds and ERP rollout—with expected net benefits (circa £11m in 2026) and a targeted £20m margin uplift by 2028 from procurement and site actions.

in 2026) and a targeted margin uplift by 2028 from procurement and site actions. Portfolio optimization is underway — the sale of Molten Metal Systems is progressing (net ~£10m received so far) and a strategic review of the Thermal Products division has started, including disposal as an option to improve group margin and growth profile.

division has started, including disposal as an option to improve group margin and growth profile. Semiconductor weakness was the principal drag (roughly £33m of the revenue decline), prompting a £15.6m impairment on U.K. semiconductor assets and ongoing uncertainty around silicon carbide demand timing.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 204 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £563.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.33. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 167 and a 12 month high of GBX 251.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Morgan Advanced Materials to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 210 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 233.75.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

