MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $659.0 million-$664.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.3 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.750-5.930 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 27.0%

Shares of MDB opened at $237.36 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.83 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.64.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — MongoDB reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue $695.1M, +27% Y/Y; EPS $1.65, topping estimates) and highlighted customer additions and robust deals, which supports the company's growth narrative. Q4 Press Release

Positive Sentiment: Aggressive EPS guidance — MongoDB raised EPS guidance sharply: Q1 FY2027 EPS $1.150–1.190 vs. consensus ~0.64, and FY2027 EPS $5.75–5.93 vs. consensus ~3.41. Strong EPS outlook (if achievable) implies margin leverage and could support upside over time. Guidance & Strategy Article

Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly flat to light — Q1 revenue guided to ~$659M–$664M (vs. consensus ~$661M) and FY revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations; EPS strength is notable but revenue guidance lacks a clear beat, leaving mixed signals for growth investors. Guidance & Strategy Article

Neutral Sentiment: Atlas growth deceleration flagged — Management outlined Atlas revenue growth of ~21%–23% for fiscal 2027, a deceleration from recent rates; this is important because Atlas is the core growth engine. Guidance & Strategy Article

Negative Sentiment: Executive departures and market reaction — Reports of executive departures and "mixed" forward commentary triggered a sharp sell-off in after-hours trading and headlines saying the stock plunged ~24%, amplifying downward pressure. Blockonomi: Shares Plunge

Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and neutral/weak re-rates — Multiple firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral (Mizuho cut to $290; Robert W. Baird reaffirmed neutral and cut target to $260), adding selling pressure even as some outlets (Bernstein, Rosenblatt) kept higher targets. Benzinga: Analyst Moves TickerReport: Analyst Note

Negative Sentiment: Macro noise — Broader market weakness (geopolitical-driven oil and risk-off flows) likely amplified the stock's decline today, compounding the company-specific reaction to guidance and leadership news. Market Context

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

