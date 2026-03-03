MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $87.07 on Tuesday, hitting $237.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.23 and a 200-day moving average of $351.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.71 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — MongoDB reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue $695.1M, +27% Y/Y; EPS $1.65, topping estimates) and highlighted customer additions and robust deals, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Q4 Press Release

Q4 beat — MongoDB reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue $695.1M, +27% Y/Y; EPS $1.65, topping estimates) and highlighted customer additions and robust deals, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive EPS guidance — MongoDB raised EPS guidance sharply: Q1 FY2027 EPS $1.150–1.190 vs. consensus ~0.64, and FY2027 EPS $5.75–5.93 vs. consensus ~3.41. Strong EPS outlook (if achievable) implies margin leverage and could support upside over time. Guidance & Strategy Article

Aggressive EPS guidance — MongoDB raised EPS guidance sharply: Q1 FY2027 EPS $1.150–1.190 vs. consensus ~0.64, and FY2027 EPS $5.75–5.93 vs. consensus ~3.41. Strong EPS outlook (if achievable) implies margin leverage and could support upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly flat to light — Q1 revenue guided to ~$659M–$664M (vs. consensus ~$661M) and FY revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations; EPS strength is notable but revenue guidance lacks a clear beat, leaving mixed signals for growth investors. Guidance & Strategy Article

Revenue guidance roughly flat to light — Q1 revenue guided to ~$659M–$664M (vs. consensus ~$661M) and FY revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations; EPS strength is notable but revenue guidance lacks a clear beat, leaving mixed signals for growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Atlas growth deceleration flagged — Management outlined Atlas revenue growth of ~21%–23% for fiscal 2027, a deceleration from recent rates; this is important because Atlas is the core growth engine. Guidance & Strategy Article

Atlas growth deceleration flagged — Management outlined Atlas revenue growth of ~21%–23% for fiscal 2027, a deceleration from recent rates; this is important because Atlas is the core growth engine. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures and market reaction — Reports of executive departures and “mixed” forward commentary triggered a sharp sell-off in after-hours trading and headlines saying the stock plunged ~24%, amplifying downward pressure. Blockonomi: Shares Plunge

Executive departures and market reaction — Reports of executive departures and “mixed” forward commentary triggered a sharp sell-off in after-hours trading and headlines saying the stock plunged ~24%, amplifying downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and neutral/weak re-rates — Multiple firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral (Mizuho cut to $290; Robert W. Baird reaffirmed neutral and cut target to $260), adding selling pressure even as some outlets (Bernstein, Rosenblatt) kept higher targets. Benzinga: Analyst Moves TickerReport: Analyst Note

Analyst cuts and neutral/weak re-rates — Multiple firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral (Mizuho cut to $290; Robert W. Baird reaffirmed neutral and cut target to $260), adding selling pressure even as some outlets (Bernstein, Rosenblatt) kept higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Macro noise — Broader market weakness (geopolitical-driven oil and risk-off flows) likely amplified the stock’s decline today, compounding the company-specific reaction to guidance and leadership news. Market Context

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

