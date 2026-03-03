Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Nextpower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,900,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 219.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities set a $111.00 target price on Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Nextpower from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Nextpower Price Performance

NXT opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $592,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,398.89. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Featured Stories

