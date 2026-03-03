Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 26.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 84,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 1,459.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 590,109 shares of company stock valued at $37,056,566 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TEM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TEM opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

