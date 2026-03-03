Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 16,666.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $298.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.77. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $81.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 337.39% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.22.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

