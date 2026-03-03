Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 376,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,811,580. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,957,654. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 6.7%

NYSE:BE opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -437.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

