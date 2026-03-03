Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,129 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 651.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,597.62. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $5,949,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.