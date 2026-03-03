Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 44,289 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.40. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $621.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 69.63%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 114,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $4,924,629.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,960.48. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $913,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,000. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 853,863 shares of company stock worth $34,236,880 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

