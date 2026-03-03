Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38,803 Shares of Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 6,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $4,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,887,617.62. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Camellia E. Fitzgerald sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $477,408. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,059,722 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viasat Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $50.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat’s product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.