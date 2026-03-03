Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 53.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 732,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 254,501 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $1,130,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco by 83.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 287,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 177.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.46.

IVZ opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -52.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

