Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,038 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. CJS Securities raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE ESE opened at $285.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $134.78 and a one year high of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

