MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:STRK)

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:STRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of STRK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 98,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,965. MicroStrategy Incorporated – 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68.

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a global leader in enterprise analytics and business intelligence software. The company develops and markets a comprehensive analytics platform that enables organizations to visualize and analyze data from multiple sources, build interactive dashboards, and deliver insights through web and mobile applications. Its product suite includes on-premise and cloud-based offerings, designed to support large-scale deployments across a wide range of industries, from financial services and healthcare to retail and manufacturing.

Founded in 1989 by Chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor and co-founder Sanju Bansal, MicroStrategy has grown from a boutique software startup into an established public company.

