Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $406.70 and last traded at $403.93. Approximately 37,608,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 37,976,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.55.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.