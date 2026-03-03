MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,337 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 23,837 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Merlin Properties Socimi, SA is a Spanish real estate investment trust (SOCIMI) headquartered in Madrid. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate assets, including office, retail, logistics and residential properties. Merlin’s operations encompass strategic asset repositioning, leasing and day-to-day property management to enhance portfolio performance and tenant satisfaction.

Founded in April 2014 through the spin-off of Metrovacesa’s portfolio, Merlin Properties has pursued growth via disciplined investments and selective mergers, most notably its 2017 combination with Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios.

