Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,239,078 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 29th total of 1,458,138 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.36. 268,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Martin A. Schroeter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,178.86. This trade represents a 33.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company’s primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

