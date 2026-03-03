Melia Wealth LLC Purchases 64,564 Shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation $GAIN

Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,197,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment comprises about 7.2% of Melia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 38,592.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0%

GAIN opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $550.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 118.55%.The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company’s investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.