Melia Wealth LLC Acquires 25,478 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up 4.7% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

