Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medpace from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.69, for a total value of $394,580.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 646,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,694,426.96. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

