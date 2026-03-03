Medical Properties Trust (MPT) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 90 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 102.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -34.14% -18.20% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2346 4060 2396 22 2.01

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -12.09 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $463.86 million $16.35 million 26.60

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

