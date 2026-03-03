McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of McGrath RentCorp worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.7%

MGRC stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $88,943.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $436,455.72. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.