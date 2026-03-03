Matson, Inc. $MATX Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Matson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 7.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Matson Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MATX opened at $171.61 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $851.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

