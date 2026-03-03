Mathes Company Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 111.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $36,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $157.98 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

