Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 147.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $522.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $465.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.90.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

