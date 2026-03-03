MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $356.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $254.00 target price on MasTec in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.79.

MTZ opened at $305.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.73. MasTec has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $310.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

