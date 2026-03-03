Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $76.65 and last traded at $77.51. 15,286,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,977,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Key Marvell Technology News

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

