Marchex (MCHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM ET.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at $813,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

