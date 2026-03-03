Manske Wealth Management Invests $458,000 in Target Corporation $TGT

Manske Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target raised to $115 — a bullish signal for the shares. Price Target Raised to $115

Analyst price target raised to $115 — a bullish signal for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Target will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results before the open and host a financial‑community webcast on March 3 (11:30 a.m. CT) — a primary near‑term catalyst that increases volatility but is outcome‑dependent. Earnings Webcast

Target will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results before the open and host a financial‑community webcast on March 3 (11:30 a.m. CT) — a primary near‑term catalyst that increases volatility but is outcome‑dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary expects a sizable post‑earnings move for TGT, highlighting elevated short‑term risk/reward for traders around the print. Expected Post‑Earnings Move

Market commentary expects a sizable post‑earnings move for TGT, highlighting elevated short‑term risk/reward for traders around the print. Neutral Sentiment: Retail dividend/income pieces are promoting Target as an income idea ahead of earnings — may attract yield‑seeking flows but doesn’t change fundamentals overnight. Dividend Income Article

Retail dividend/income pieces are promoting Target as an income idea ahead of earnings — may attract yield‑seeking flows but doesn’t change fundamentals overnight. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho raised its target to $100 but kept a neutral rating — its implied target sits below the current price (~11.7% downside), which can weigh on sentiment. Mizuho Price Target

Mizuho raised its target to $100 but kept a neutral rating — its implied target sits below the current price (~11.7% downside), which can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America assigned an underperform rating, and at least one analyst cut targets (e.g., $91), contributing to bearish analyst momentum. Underperform Rating

Bank of America assigned an underperform rating, and at least one analyst cut targets (e.g., $91), contributing to bearish analyst momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that a group of investors is pushing back on management tactics add governance/operational risk amid a tough retail backdrop where rivals are outperforming. Investor Pushback Report

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Target from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Target from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Target stock opened at $113.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.