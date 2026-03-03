Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.65 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 882323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Major Drilling Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.
In other Major Drilling Group International news, insider Benjamin Luke Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.32, for a total value of C$163,200.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. Its geographical segments are Canada – the United States; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa, of which most of its revenue comes from Canada – the United States.
