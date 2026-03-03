MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2,879.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $28,440.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,237.55. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.97 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 29.51%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

