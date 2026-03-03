MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2,802.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,920.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

