MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,585 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,048 shares in the company, valued at $40,398,650.64. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.7%

BE opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

